From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, has disclosed why 12 secondary schools in the state have been asked to close ahead of the vacation date of December 10.

Arigbabu, who spoke to our correspondent on phone, on Tuesday, explained that the schools were shut due to violent clashes among the students and unruly behaviours towards their teachers.

He said the “compulsory holiday” which took effect from Tuesday, was meant to prevent the gathering of the students which could trigger any violence.

The Commissioner listed the affected schools tagged “hot spots” to include, Egba High School, Asero High School, Itori Comprehensive High Schoo, Itori, Ofada Community Comprehensive High School, Ofada, and Lafenwa High School, Lafenwa, Abeokuta.

Others are Egba-Owode Grammar School, Owode, Community Comprehensive High School, Ijoun, Unity High School, Kajola Iboro, Ado-Odo Ota, Eyini Comprehensive High School, Iboro, Government Science & Technical College, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Lisabi Grammar School and Methodist High School, Arigbajo.

Arigbabu, however, said Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) in the affected zones have been asked to comply with the directive of the ministry.

