Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has directed the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the kidnapping of two students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Aiyetoro Campus in Ogun State and ensure the victims come out unhurt.

Two OOU students identified as Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola studying Forestry and Wildlife Management and Agricultural Economics respectively were abducted at about 9p.m on Sunday when the attackers stormed Igbole Aibo Quarter area of Ayetoro, in Yewa North Local Government Area of State.

A statement on Tuesday by Kunle Somorin, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, described the incident as unfortunate.

Somorin said that the State government and security forces are working on the situation and collaborating with relevant people to ensure victims’ safe return.

“The incident is most unfortunate. The government is beefing up security in the whole state. We just sent logistic and technical support to the Joint Security Intervention Squad in that local government area. Amotekun team will soon join them.

“While we sympathise with parents, relations and the university community, we want to assure them that their wards will be rescued unhurt. We are on top of the situation,” the statement quoted Abiodun to be saying.

The governor, however, charged security agents to engage locals in intelligence gathering to know where the bandits might be hiding within the surrounding township, villages and in the forest, submitting that “security is a collective responsibility of both the government and the governed”.