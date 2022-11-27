By Christopher Oji, Lagos

A 29-year-old woman, Chioma Okafor and a 19-year-old man, Nweke Joshua, have been for an alleged armed robbery in the Mowe area of Ogun State.

They were caught in the act while dispossessing a shop owner of his money at gunpoint .

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, “the suspects were arrested following a distress call received at Mowe Divisional Headquarters at about 9:30 pm, that armed robbers have invaded a foodstuff shop, owned by Johnson Nwokoro,at Safari Junction Adesan and dispossessing the owner of the day’s sales.

“Upon the distress call, DPO Mowe division, SP Folake Afeniforo, quickly mobilized the division’s patrol team and the So Safe Corps men, to the scene where the two suspects were arrested.

On searching them, it was discovered that they came to rob the shop with toy guns which looked perfectly like original pistols.

“On interrogation,19 years old Nweke Joshua, informed the police that it was Chioma Okafor who came with the idea of carrying out the robbery operation in order for them to have some money.

He stated further that it was Chioma who bought the two toy guns and gave him one to use for the operation.

“They went to the shop and pretended like customers, but they suddenly brought out guns and ordered the shop owner to hand over all money in his possession to them .

“Luck ran out of them when police and so safe corpsmen arrived at the scene before they can escape.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.