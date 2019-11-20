Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Risikat Olabintan, for allegedly throwing her one-day-old baby into a soakaway pit.

The woman was arrested on November 17 following a distress call received by members of Ibukun Oluwapo Community in Ishaga Surulere Area, Owode-Yewa, Yewa South Local Government Area of the state, that some children while playing at the backyard of their compound heard the cries of a baby in the soakaway and raised the alarm.

On receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Owode-Yewa Division, SP Olabisi Elebute, quickly led a team of policemen to the scene where the baby was rescued with the assistance of members of the public.

A preliminary investigation later revealed Risikat as the suspect who, having birthed the baby in secret, threw it inside the septic tank around 5 am on the fateful day.

On interrogation, Risikat confessed that she had indeed given birth to the baby, the sixth of her children. She said that she had no means of feeding them all since her husband had abandoned their home; and so in desperation she threw away her newborn.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has directed that the case be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation.