Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 42-year-old woman, Temitope Akinola, for allegedly poisoning and killing her two-day old granddaughter with deadly insecticide ‘Sniper’.

The suspect, a resident of Isote area of Sagamu, in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state, was arrested on November 21, by operatives of Ogun State Police Command.

In a statement on Sunday by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, the grandmother was arrested following information received by the police in Sagamu Division that the baby left in the care of the suspect by her mother had been found dead.

The mother of the baby was reported to have gone to the bathroom, only to return and discover the dead body of her baby.

Upon receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Sagamu, SP Okiki Agunbiade, dispatched detectives to the scene and the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect admitted poisoning and killing the baby because she did not like her daughter getting married to the father of the baby.

She further confessed that she had attempted to terminate her daughter’s pregnancy, but that her pastor had warned her against it; hence, she waited for her daughter to deliver the baby before killing it.

She said that she poisoned the baby with Sniper, deadly insecticide.

The body of the baby has been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, for autopsy, while the suspect has been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.