Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has been commended on his recent declaration that 50 percent of his cabinet will have women representation.

Toun Okewale Sonaiya of Women Radio 91.7 said in a statement that the declaration was a testament to the fact that women are pivotal to the growth and development of any society, and that Ogun State should not be an exception.

“We are happy to note that the Governor understands and recognises this as fundamental to the success of his government,” the statement reads.

“Governor Abiodun and the state party leadership has shown by this statement that Ogun is indeed a progressive state. Ogun will be a better state and a cynosure of all eyes when the Governor’s statement is fully implemented by giving women a prime place in decision making processes of Ogun State.”

Sonaiya noted that 50 percent female appointment and representation in the Abiodun cabinet will not only be record breaking but shows a leader with genuine political will that is deliberate and intentional in regards to inclusion.

While applauding Abiodun for the developmental projects embarked on in recent times, she urged the Abiodun administration to be more decisive in its inclusion agenda. She expressed concern on the low number of female representation on the constituted Governor’s Elders Council. Despite claims that the council was created to live up to the expectation of inclusive and participatory governance, the number of females in the council was not encouraging and leaves little to be desired, she said.

Sonaiya said her expectation with the recent bill on the floor of the Ogun State House of Assembly on more inclusion of women in governance and more female representation would be evident in all facets of governance.

“Women are dedicated, hardworking and results-driven. They can only give their best when brought on board the decision making processes,” she remarked.

She said Women Radio 91.7 will continue to use the media space as a constant reminder to the government that female inclusion matters for the progress and development of any country.

Women Radio 91.7 is Nigeria’s only radio station dedicated to women and their families.