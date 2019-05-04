The Ogun State government and the World Bank have concluded the design and plans for an Economic Transformation Programme, towards the granting of a $350 million loan to the state.

The Task Team Leader for the bank, Mr. Kofi Nouve, while presenting the progress report to Governor Ibikunle Amosun, at his Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta office, said the major aim is to help Ogun State put in place necessary reforms and critical social investments that will help uplift the welfare of the populace.

“The team has gotten final approval to proceed with the final design mission”, he said, adding that all the core areas for the programme have been confirmed.

According to him, the project has three core areas of implementation, which are, creation of enabling business environment, skill and human capital development as well as agricultural development.

Nouve, who disclosed that the project has been on for almost two years, assured that in the next one month, final approval for the release of the fund will be obtained. The project, he stated, will go a long way to bring about healthy living for the citizens.

Amosun, in his reaction, said his administration would do all things possible to ensure that the state gets the needed support from the bank, noting that the incoming administration already has a ready made support to enhance good governance. The governor observed that the bank’s support will also help to create a system-driven environment for business, urging the team to fast track the process for final approval.