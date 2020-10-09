Lekan Ogunbameru last Saturday emerged winner of the Captain and Lady Captain’s day inaugural tournament held at Ibadan Golf Club (IGC), Onireke, Ibadan, where more than 250 golfers participated.

The tournament, which ought to have been held since March this year, but differed due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, was organised last weekend, to usher in the new executives for the prestigious club, led by Mr. Ola Ibironke, popularly known as Dudu Heritage, and the Lady Captain, Mrs. Mary Okunola.

Ogunbameru, a staff of University College Hospital (UCH) and a member of IGC, who now earned handicap 3.3 after his outing retuned with scores of 74 gross, 70 Net count back to emerge winner of the tournament, while Amubioya A. closely followed as first runners up with 81 gross 70 net.

The Captain of the Club, Mr Ola Ibironke, in his speech, thanked all and sundry who worked assiduously to make the event a success, while assuring the readiness of his team to deliver on all promises and pledging to work on the achievement of his predecessor with help of members of his executive.

He said: “My being the 24th Captain of IGC, to me, is ordained by God. It’s part of what I’m meant to fulfil in life because I never wanted to play golf not to talk of becoming the Captain.”