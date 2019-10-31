Managing Director of Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ms Damilola Ogunbiyi, has been appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, as his Special Representative for Sustainable Energy for All.

Ogunbiyi will also serve as Co-Chair of United Nations-Energy as well as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL). She succeeds Rachel Kyte of the United Kingdom as Special Representative, Co-Chair of United Nations-Energy and CEO of SEforALL.

In a statement, the UN Secretary-General expressed gratitude to Ms. Kyte for her dedication and commitment to the United Nations, her achievements in accelerating universal energy access, and her leadership in advancing sustainable energy transition in the context of the Paris Agreement.

Ms. Ogunbiyi brings extensive leadership experience and a track record of supporting energy access in Sub-Saharan Africa to her new UN roles. She was the first woman to be appointed as Managing Director of the Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency. She is also responsible for implementing the Nigerian Off Grid Electrification Programme and successfully negotiating the Nigerian Electrification Project, to rapidly construct solar mini-grids and deploy solar home systems across Nigeria.