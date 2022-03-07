From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

One of the leading aspirants in the governorship primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has announced his withdrawal from the race slated for Tuesday, March 8.

Ogunbiyi made the announcement in Osogbo on Monday alleging that the process has been skewed in favour of one of the aspirants, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The letter made available to Daily Sun reads:

‘I wish to formally inform you of my withdrawal from the Osun PDP Gubernatorial Primaries.

‘This decision became imperative in view of the fact that the process leading to the primaries is already skewed towards a predetermined outcome despite the various presentations made to the NWC for a level playing grounds for all the aspirants.

‘As a consequence, I will not be participating in the primaries scheduled for Tuesday, 8th March 2022. I wish the party all best in the coming elections.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Speaking further with our correspondent, Ogunbiyi said: ‘It is a very difficult decision but I came to this decision because of the amount of investment, the hope of my personality and my leadership would have given to Osun state but when you have an umpire who is so biased to extent of planning with the other group, what can you do?

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘We thought after we have used our prayers and everything we have to unseat Secondus as our national party Chairman, we thought Ayu, who is there presently will give us good leadership but he chooses to mingle with Adeleke’s family. We went to have a meeting with Ayu and the working committee to express our displeasure about the lack of fairness in the party.

‘Distinguished Senator Ayu has agreed to work with Ademola Adeleke and I have actually been told that I shouldn’t waste my money. We did everything possible but I can only come to the conclusion to withdraw from a race because up till this moment they are there planning on how they can execute their plan.

‘Irrespective of whatever it is we get from the court and fact, the people coming from Abuja will always do in accordance to the dictate of their leaders. They have made up their mind to give the primary to distinguished Senator Ademola Adeleke, if they have done that and have seen that it’s been concluded, why should I use my credibility. I don’t want them to use my credibility to sustain whatever it is that is his inadequacies. That is why I am withdrawing my participation in the PDP primary election. I will duly notify in writing my withdrawal.

‘I was asked whether there will be violence and I said I’m never a violent person. I do say that the blood of anybody is not worth being shed for my ambition and that is why I have to withdraw from the race. I’m not a violent person, where will I now get thugs or area boys to mobilize or police for security to counter whatever it is they want to do.

‘I don’t want to put my numerous supporters at arms and that was why I felt it is necessary for me to withdraw from the race. Whatever it is, I will get back to my supporters because at this moment take it that I, Dr Akinade Ogunbiyi have done what I think is reasonable by withdrawing from participating in the PDP primary election coming up Tuesday.’