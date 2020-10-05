Bunmi Oguyale

Top Nigerian coaches, Gbenga Ogunbote and Akeem Buasri have given their blessing to the maiden edition of Ottosolo Challenge Cup.

Speaking at a media parley and draw ceremony in Lagos yesterday, Ogunbote said the competition affords the local league club coaches the opportunity to discover new talents that will replace the ageing ones.

In his words, the Sunshine Stars of Akure gaffer said: “This is one of the many tournament that will help us end recycling of players in all league cadre in Nigeria. Talents are abound and I strongly believe that some would be discovered here.

“However, I want to admonish all the teams and officials to be of good conducts throughout the competition. The crowd can’t be unruly is the bench is disciplined.

“I will be around to see some of the games and my other colleagues will also come and scout for players but we must be guaranteed of a peaceful venue.

“On this note, I wish all the participating teams the best of luck and injury free tournament.”

Busari, a former Shooting Stars of Ibadan handler also congratulated the sponsor of the tournament for budding stars to showcase their talents.

According to the organisers, the winners of the tournament will pocket a pricey sum of N1million, while the first runners and the third placed teams get N500,000 and N300,000 respectively.

The Most Valuable Player, Highest Goals Scorer, the Best Goalkeeper, the Best Behaved Team and the Best Media Coverage will also be rewarded.