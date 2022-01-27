Remo Stars head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, believes it is too early to start talking about a title challenge.

In this season’s Nigeria Professional Football League, the Sky Blue Stars have stayed unbeaten after seven matchdays and are currently second on the log, a point behind leaders Rivers United.

The former Sunshine Stars gaffer dismissed the title talk while speaking at the club’s virtual media parley ahead of their top-of-the-table clash with Enugu Rangers held on Twitter Spaces on Tuesday night.

The highly experienced tactician won his first title – Aiteo Cup in 2018 – with Enugu Rangers and was asked by ACLSports if he is looking towards winning the league, having been close with Sunshine Stars about a decade ago.

“I won’t want to be carried away by the initial results we have gotten so far. I wish we would continue it and I pray that we have the capacity to manage the success.

“We have 31 games to determine that. I think if we can continue with the trend that we started, that will determine. It is too early to be thinking about that [league title],” says Ogunbote.