By Gabriel Dike

The eleventh Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, yesterday bowed out of office after completing his tenure.

At the valedictory briefing to mark the end of his tenure, Prof, Ogundipe, said the event is meant to give his administration five years scorecard.

His words: “The University of Lagos, from 2017 till date has recorded significant progress. Not only did we sow seeds, but we also witnessed the fruition of the numerous seeds and the results are there for all eyes to see.

“Today, the University of Lagos has grown in leaps and bounds, management under my watch transcended the threshold we set for ourselves as excellence. Our results speak for us such that even in the eyes of the storm, we kept our peace and so our focus did not shift. We pushed through and today, I can confidently say I am leaving UNILAG a happy man.”

Ogundipe said going by how far the administration has brought UNILAG, “we can say with full faith that the future is bright. As we set our eyes on the future in the spirit of UNILAG’s 60th Anniversary theme, I see a university that cannot be derailed on its path to all-round greatness.”

The outgoing VC revealed that despite the series of industrial actions that rocked the Nigerian University System (NUS) between 2017 and now, the issues were never internal, adding UNILAG enjoyed unprecedented industrial harmony because staff welfare, which were within the capacity of the management were amicably resolved.

According to him, under his leadership, UNILAG staff attracted local and international research grants of N19 billion, to strengthen its top-class research mission.

“Our students during the period also won various national and international competitions, proving to the world that the conducive environment created in UNILAG supports them to reach their full potentials,” he stressed.

On infrastructure, Ogundipe said the university experienced massive turnaround in the last 5 years.

He explained that in the last five years, the university was ranked best evidenced by the leaps we have recorded in global rankings.

Said he: “The University of Lagos never made the Times Higher Education World Universities ranking. In 2019, UNILAG made its first appearance and was within the 801–1000 range. By 2020, there was a quantum leap to the higher band of 601–800. “We progressed to 501–600 in 2021 and this year, 2022, UNILAG did not only emerge first in Nigeria but also ascended to the 401–500 range in 2022, leaving behind some renowned universities even in the United Kingdom. The 401-500 band places us in the top 25% of Universities ranked. I know from this win that we are buoyed up, not relenting in hard work and dedication as the aim is to be ranked among the top 10 universities across the globe.”

Ogundipe solicited the cooperation, support and prayers of staff and students for his successor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola.