Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, has been named the Afrikanwatch VC and Man of the Year 2021.

The honour was bestowed on him recently at the African Gold Merit Awards and Annual Lecture organised by international online investigative news outfit, Afrikanwatch Network Communications, at the College Hall of Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the determination of Prof. Ogundipe to sustain the university’s pride, refusal to bow to unethical practices and pressure, his promotion of research, entrepreneurship and creativity among staff and students of the University of Lagos, and his demonstrated determination to surpass the feats of his predecessors in office were factors that were considered in his nomination for the award.

The VC, who also doubled as chairman of the day’s event, expressed delight at being honoured with the award.

“It is a good thing to be recognised and honoured,” he said.

After reeling out his numerous achievements at the helm of the university, he charged everyone to be positive-minded about Nigeria.

“There is no perfect country in the world, as every country has its ugly side. However, some countries have chosen to see and celebrate the good things about them and this makes it easier for them to attract foreign direct investments, compared to Nigeria that is constantly being maligned by her own citizens.”

He urged everyone to see the good in the country and to be ready to take active parts in processes that will lead to its economic and political development.

Meanwhile, Prof. Solomon Akinboye of the Department of Political Science was the guest lecturer at the event. His lecture was titled, “The Kind of Leaders Nigeria Needs.”

He was honoured as the Afrikanwatch National Grand Mentor.

