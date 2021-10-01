Indigenous oil and gas company, Optima Energy are now the new sponsor of Nigeria’s prestigious Pre-Season Tourney Ogunjobi Gold Cup.

Tunde Shamsudeen, the General Coordinator of the tournament made known of the deal on Wednesday.

“It’s another feather to our cap as we are very proud to announce Optima Energy Resources as our official sponsors.

“The sponsorship is a reward for our hard work over the years as the Ogunjobi Gold Cup has become a brand to the affiliate within Nigeria’s domestic football,” Shamsudeen said.

Optima Energy Resources Limited is an indigenous petroleum downstream marketing company having an ultra-modern white fuels depot in Koko, Delta State that is strategically positioned to serve the energy needs of the economy.

With over 50 and a growing number of petrol retail outlets that are meticulously positioned in almost all the geological zones of the country, Optima Energy Resources Limited is the preferred Energy choice availing the right quality, quantity of white fuels to the public in the most sincere and customer-friendly manner.

