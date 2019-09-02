Kabir Dogo said his team would fancy the chance of winning the Ogunjobi Gold Cup, as the club looks ahead for the commencement of the 2019/20 domestic football season.

“I want to use this tourney to prepare a team that can compete with other A-list teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for the title, Aiteo Cup or a continental spot.

“And also win the Ogunjobi Gold Cup back-to-back, as a way to boosting my team’s confidence level going into the new season.”

On the Owena Waves victory on MatchDay 4: “Nothing special in the win against Wasiu Alabelewe.

“After the game against Cynosure, this was our second game in the tourney and one that gave us an idea of the team’s quality and fitness of my players.

“You can see there was a big difference between the team that featured in the first and that of Alabelewe.

“Against Cynosure we gave the new lads the chance to express themselves, at the end, they pulled a draw against the Abakaliki team.

“But today, 70 percent of the players in the team that defeated Alabelewe were from last season and the ones that won the Ogunjobi Gold Cup. I didn’t want them to be match rusty, so I made them start the game. At the end, the 2-0 scoreline shows an improvement in the squad.”