Organisers of the nation’s prestigious pre-season football tourney, Ogunjobi Gold Cup have sent a congratulatory message to Remo Stars after they picked a ticket to fly Nigeria’s flag in the CAF Confederation Cup come next season.

General Coordinator of the tournament, Tunde Shamsudeen tasked the Sky Blue Stars management to set a record, by becoming the first NPFL team to win the Confederation Cup.

“Congratulations to a business mogul, biggest private investor of the beautiful game in Nigeria and a fine gentleman, who’s humility is second to none, Honorable Kunle Soname.

“He has proven to critics of the NPFL that private investors can achieve successes investing in club football, with Remo Stars as an example having secured the CAF Confederations Cup qualification after three attempts in Nigeria’s topflight division.

“CAF Confederation Cup debutant Remo Stars, crowned champions of the 9th edition of the Ogunjobi Gold Cup in Ikenne, is a huge boost to the tourney.

“Ogunjobi Gold Cup has once again made a bold statement, as not just a pre-season tournament but a platform were champions are made.

“We are delighted to be part of Remo Stars achievements, as they have surpassed their fans expectations and truly deserved to clinch the CAF ticket.

“I want to use this medium to charge the Remo Stars not to make the numbers in the tournament but be one of the teams contending for the trophy.”