Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said the state will remain the nation’s number one investors’ choice for a long time to come because his administration is consciously working to retain that status.

He said the state with its rich human and natural endowment cannot be compared with any other state, in terms of access to land and sea port and availability of arable land.

“Our state remains the best place for investors to open business. Besides our natural geographical location as Gateway State to Nigeria, we share borders with four other States and we share international borders with Benin Republic, which is a window to the West African sub-region,” the governor said.

“We are investor friendly, we are putting reforms in place to ensure that we are even more investor friendly. We are trying to ensure we become number one in the ease of doing business and it is incontrovertible that we house the largest number of industries in the country,” he said.

He spoke at the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria in Abeokuta where he encouraged foreign investors to take advantage of the one-stop arrangement created by the recently passed Ogun State Investment Promotion Law.