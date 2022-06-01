By Peter Bakare

Despite the increase in the number of private schools in the country, many parents still find it difficult to afford the fees and other requirements, thereby increasing the number of out-of-school children.

However, in an effort to reduce the gap, the Ogunmola family of Ondo State has set up a foundation, the Ralph Abigael Ogunmola Foundation, in memory of their parents, who were so much in love with education during their lifetime.

The launch recently took place during the burial of their matriarch, Madam Abigael Ogunmola in Ogbagi, Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The gathering began as a solemn one, but, soon, the sleepy community of Ogbagi-Akoko was agog as the community paid their last respects to the “Mother of All Ogbagi Children,” as she was fondly called.

Madam Ogunmola’s children, with the help of God and support from the community members, including traditional rulers within and outside Ogbagi-Akoko, organised a befitting, week-long funeral for her.

Personalities from different walks of life and well-wishers converged on the community while the ceremony lasted. This was attributed to the kindness and undiluted love Madam Ogunmola showered on children in the community.

Reflecting on her life and times, one of the residents, Yewande Ayo, said: “Mama was so nice and kind to children in this town in her heyday. She cooked food for us. We called her: Yèyè Omo (Mother of all Children). Her love, care and kindness has no rival.”

While addressing the gathering on having an enduring legacy in memory of their parents, Dr. Festus Olu Ogunmola, a chartered accountant/bank director and pastor in the United Kingdom, said: “We have set up a foundation in memory of our parents, Pa Raphael and Madam Abigael Ogunmola (Ralph Abigael Ogunmola Foundation) to give scholarships to indigent and intelligent students and to empower members of the community. This, in a way, is to continue the kindness, care and love shown to those living in the community, particularly children.”

Madam Ogunmola was born on January 1, 1934. She attended St. John’s Primary School, Ogbagi.

As revealed by her children, she was a very hardworking woman who ventured into tailoring and trading very early in life.

She got married to Pa Raphael Ogunmola on September 10, 1960. She was a baptized member of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The deceased was popularly known as Iya-Olu (Yoolu) or Mama Eleri Jehovah Abilogbo.

Iya-Olu was the first female in old Akoko division to buy a sewing machine with a foot pedal. She learnt sewing from Mrs. Akeju in Omuo Ekiti in the early 1950s. During her active years, she trained several apprentices who went on to set up their own successful vocational operations and established credentials as leaders in the sewing business. She was one of the first ladies to ride a bicycle in Akoko.

She loved and cared for everyone in the family and in her neighbourhood, including fellow Christians in the congregation. She was well loved by her family and non-family members.

She is survived by Mrs. Elizabeth Obaniwa, Dr. Festus Olu Ogunmola; Mr. Johnson Babatunde Ogunmola, Mrs. Titilayo Ilori, Mrs. Ibitayo Famuwagun, Mrs. Oluwabunmi Fashoro and many grandchildren as well as great-grandchildren.

Among those that joined her children in bidding her final goodbye were the wife of the general overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry, Dr. Folashade Olukoya; former MD/CEO of Wema Bank, Mr. Segun Oloketuyi, and his wife; the Ologbagi of Ogbagi, Oba Adetona; the Alaja of Okegbe, Ikare Akoko, Chief Adebisi Olanrewaju Abraham; the Olona of Okegbe, Ikare-Akoko, Chief Rafiu Okunade; Mr. Tope Famuwagun; Pastor Femi Ademuwagun; Prof. Anthony Oguntuase, Prof. Afe Adogame, Senator Bola Kunlere and his wife; Hon. Niyi Fabikun; Ode Ekiti High School Old Students’ Association, represented by former headboy and headgirl, Chief and Mrs. Oladele Lucas; former president of the old students’ association, Pastor Samuel Adetunla and his wife,; Joseph Ogunmola; pro-chancellor/chairman of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho, Prof. Ayodeji Omole; Mr. Ndam Nimlan; and many others that joined through Zoom from the United Kingdom, Canada, China and the United States of America.

