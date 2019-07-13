Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Prince Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye on Friday emerged the Olowo of Owo designate.

He was elected by the kingmakers of Owo in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State out of 18 contestants.

Ogunoye got 14 votes out of 15 votes cast by the 15 senior Omolowos, who according to the tradition of the town have the sole responsibility to select the Olowo of Owo.

Ogunoye who hails from Ogunoye ruling house of the town, was also said to be the choice of the people of the town. Appreciating his selection, the Olowo-elect said he was elated for being chosen.

Ogunoye, who lauded the electoral process, promised to preserve and promote the customs and traditions of the town.

According to him, there will be a clear departure from the past, assuring that peace will reign during his era and all contentions will be resolved.

He asked for collaboration of other contestants to make Owo great.

Also speaking, Oba Kofoworola Oladoyinbo, Ojomuluda of Ijebu-Owo, who headed the kingmakers, tasked the king elect to conduct himself as Olowo-elect until all other traditions are done.

Oba Oladoyinbo asked him to caution and control exuberance of his supporters so that there would be no trouble, telling him to be magnanimous in victory.

He added that other contestants were also qualified as princes to be king, saying that he should collaborate with them in building Owo.