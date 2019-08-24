Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The new Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye yesterday completed all traditional rites leading to his installation and was subsequently presented with the staff of office by Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu. Ogunoye had in the last 21 days been observing various traditional rites ahead of his formal installation as the Olowo of Owo. The monarch who was installed the 13th Olowo of Owo was led to the palace by some traditional chiefs and senior Omo Olowo after he completed the traditional rites.

As a mark of honour for the new monarch and in accordance with the tradition of the town, the market which was closed down since the demise of the late Olowo was reopened. Oba Ogunoye is the second occupant of Olowo stool from the Ogunoye ruling house and he succeeded Oba Victor Folagbade Olateru Olagbegi who was from the Olagbegi ruling house.

The new monarch emerged the monarch having polled the highest votes in an election conducted for all the contestants of the stool by the senior Omo olowo and kingmakers in the town. Governor Akeredolu charged the new monarch to work for the development and progress of the town like his predecessor, Oba Olagbegi who he said developed the town more than he met it. Akeredolu who also hails from Owo charged his kinsmen to give useful advice to the monarch, just as he urged them to allow peace reign in the town during Ogunoye’s time. The new monarch who called for the support of all and sundry assured that he would work with all the stakeholders for the development of the town. He also called on the state government to develop the town, just as he called for the collaboration of prominent indigenes for the overall development of Owo.