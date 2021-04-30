Airtel Africa Plc, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, has announced Olusegun Ogunsanya, Managing Director and CEO Nigeria is to succeed Raghunath “Raghu” Mandava, as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Africa, following Raghu Mandava’s informing the Board of his intention to retire.

Ogunsanya will join the Board of Airtel Africa plc with effect from October 1, 2021.

The CEO designate joined Airtel Africa in 2012 as Managing Director and CEO Nigeria and has been responsible for the overall management of our operations in Nigeria, our largest market in Africa. Segun has more than 25 years’ business management experience in banking, consumer goods and telecoms. Before joining Airtel in 2012, Segun held leadership roles at Coca-Cola in Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya (as MD and CEO). He has also been the Managing Director of Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (Coca-Cola Hellenic owned) and Group Head, Retail Banking operations at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated(ETI), covering 28 countries in Africa. He is an electronics engineer and also a chartered accountant.

Raghu Mandava will be retiring as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, as a Director of Airtel Africa plc and as a member of the Market Disclosure Committee on September 30 , 2021.