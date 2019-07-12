Ngozi Nwoke

Remains of Mrs. Yetunde Oghomienor was committed to mother earth, yesterday, after a funeral service at The Guiding Light Assembly, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Although her death, at 48, shocked many, her departure sparked revelations of how she made a positive impact on mankind.

Apart from the outpour of condolence messages and tributes, Oghomienor’s untimely death left a huge vacuum and brought out her essence.

The wake-keep held at the KFA Event Centre, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos on Wednesday, gave a lot of people the opportunity to reflect on the quality of life she lived.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin, who preached at the funeral service, urged Christians to live a righteous life, adding that everyone should be ready to answer the inevitable call as no one knows when it would come.

“Christ has promised to prepare a better place for us, believers. A place where there will be no weeping. But we must be ready by living a righteous life, we will give account of our lives on earth as stewards.

“I have known the deceased family for ages, it is really a difficult time for them as they mourn their daughter who only God knows why he called her now. Our prayers will continue to be with the family as a Church and may God grant our daughter a peaceful rest,” he said.

A family friend, Rachel Egbunoluwa, described the Oghomienor as an amazing woman who taught her so much about life, humility, confidence and hard work.

“I can cry all day to explain who she was and everything she was to me, but the most important thing is that she is in a better place, her legacy and impact will be missed greatly, but we cannot question God,” she said.

Former classmate of the deceased, Pricewill Atuh, based in the United States of America, described her as a jolly good fellow, meek and always ready to offer a helping hand.

“Everyone who was around her never left without encouraging words. I am glad she lived a life worthy of emulation and left an indelible mark for her kids to emulate,” he said.