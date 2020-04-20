Super Eagles of Nigeria players; John Ogu and Captain Ahmed Musa, who play their football in Saudi Arabia have on Saturday, arrived Nigeria via a private jet.

Sports247 had earlier reported that there had been some distress calls from Nigerians leaving abroad, wanting to come back home amidst the lock down because of the covid-19 pandemic and John Ogu was at the fore of this agitation. Ahmed Musa plies his trade with Al-Nassr, while John Ogu does business with Al-Adalah, both in Saudi Arabia.

The news was made public by John Ogu on his instagram page, posting photos and videos of him and his family along with that of Ahmed Musa and family in a private jet and commenting “thank God for journey mercies.”

On 7th of April, sports247 reported that John Ogu had expressed his desire to come back to Nigeria with a tweeter post “can they just open our border for us to get into our country? What’s going on? I am tired! ” And finally the Federal Government had granted his request.

The former Hapoel Be’er Sheva player expressed his displeasure and dissatisfaction, with staying at home in another land and said he was tired of it already.