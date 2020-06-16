The lawmaker representing Oguta Constituency in Imo, Mr Frank Ugboma, has called on his constituents to remain calm over the alleged killing of a community leader in Agwa Community by herdsmen.

The lawmaker made the call in Oguta on Monday when he met with representatives of Miyetti Allah and security agencies in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that herdsmen on Saturday were reported to have allegedly attacked farmers in Agwa community in Oguta LGA, killing a community leader.

Ugboma, at the meeting, expressed sadness over the act and warned against reprisal attacks.

He called for calm in the affected community pending the outcome of investigation.

He demanded for an immediate solution to the crisis to stem future occurrence and called for the prosecution of the culprits, if eventually arrested.

“The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Imo State Chapter was informed about the mayhem unleashed on the people of the community in Oguta by their subordinates,” he said.

Ugboma noted with dismay the activities of some herdsmen which he said did not make for peace in communities.

He commended the swift intervention of the Divisional Police Command in Oguta and other security agencies, and urged them not to relent in apprehending the culprits.

According to the legislator, the quick intervention of the security men averted bloodshed and loss of lives.

Mr Kingsley Iredibia, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Oguta Divisional Police Headquarters, commended the community for not taking laws into their hands.

He promised that the command would do everything humanly possible to ensure peace was restored between the Hausa people and their host communities.

Some community members who spoke at the meeting, frowned at the manner in which the herders allegedly brandished weapons, such as AK47 Riffles, and the destruction of their farmlands.

The Chairman of Miyetti Allah Imo chapter, Alhaji Haruna Yahaya regretted the death of the community leader and appealed to members of the community to forgive the offenders.

“We are here to change the narrative which many people imbibed which seems to have placed cows and crops above human lives in our country today.

“Cows and farm produce could be bought or replaced but not human lives. Lives can never be restored once snuffed out.

‘I am deeply sorry over what transpired between the herdsmen and the Agwa community here in Oguta. That would have been an avoidable mistake if the herders were careful as expected of them.

‘We are sorry and I will communicate the outcome of this meeting to the national body of our group to help in restoring the friendship and peace that had existed between us and this community before now, ” he said.

The meeting had in attendance representatives of the Department of the Security Services, the DPO of Oguta Divisional Police Command, Military and Oguta Village President Generals.

Also in attendance were the vigilant groups, youth leaders, chairman of the Hausa Community in Imo and the civil society groups. (NAN)