Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Igbo predominantly Christians and their leaders usually emerged from the two major religions practised in Igboland-African traditional religion and Christianity.

But that is not the case in Umuofor kingdom in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state; where the people are mainly worshippers of Islam including their traditional ruler.

Abdul Fatar Chima Emetumah is the 9th traditional ruler of Umuofor autonomous community. On how a Muslim became traditional ruler of an Igbo community, Daily Sun gathered that the monarch’s father, Eze Abdul Gafar Ihunanze Duru Emetumah II embraced Islam in 1970.

Although, he was yet to become traditional ruler at the time, but, his people who believed in his kindness and generosity followed him. Eventually in 1977, he emerged a traditional ruler of the then Awa autonomous community; comprising Akabo, Awa and Ejemekwuru.

The current monarch was 11 years old when his father converted to Islam and he automatically joined his father in the religion.

Having inherited his father’s stool after his death, he continued with the religion as he grew from faith to faith and eventually was turban by the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero in November, 1992, thereby making him an Imam despite being the traditional ruler of his people.

The royal father said that Islam goes beyond the religion of the northerners in Nigeria; he described it as a universal religion, personal to the believer which preaches peace and oneness to all.

Residents of the area, who spoke to our correspondent said Umuofor would every year, join the rest of the world in celebrating the Edel-Kabir feast of Islam. At this period, indigenes of the community jettison their different religious beliefs to observe the holy festival.

Similarly, when the Christians observe their own festivals, the Muslims amongst them also join in the celebrations.

Regardless that the traditional ruler is a Muslim, Daily Sun learnt that cordial relationship exists between Christians and Muslims in the community; to the point that both groups derive joy in participating in the festivals of the respective religions.

As a matter of fact, the monarch leads by example as he attends any ceremonies he is invited by the churches in the community, and sometimes, he finds time to worship with the church just opposite his palace. Daily Sun gathered that there are three mosques in Umuofor, Oguta.

So, it was not surprising to see indigenes of the community unite again on July 1, 2019, as they celebrated the annual new yam festival.

This year’s festival was unique because they suspended the celebration last year because of the death of one of the traditional ruler’s brothers, Chinedu. The monarch explained that their inability to observe the festival last year had prompted the celebration of this’s feast ahead of time. He aptly tagged the festival the “celebration of old yam and preparation for new yam.”

True to word, it turned out a carnival of some sort with the colourful masquerade displays by various dance troupes, while the monarch who could not hide his happiness danced to the admiration of his colleagues that were present.

It also opportunity for the monarch to give awards and confer chieftaincy titles to some deserving personalities from across the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari was given an award for peace and national leadership, while the immediate past Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd) and former Governor of Sokoto state, Aliyu Wammako were honoured for patriotism and committed service.

Managing Director of Chi Limited, Rihaz Uddin and his wife from Lucknowcity, Utta Pradesh, India, were conferred with the chieftaincy title of Ugwumba Umuofor.

An indigene of the community, Abdul Wahab Nwabuihe, who said he embraced Islam in 1971 and has trained all his 10 children including his 13 grandchildren in the doctrine, said they have no qualms with Christians in the community. He said they do not believe in division as they intermarry and coexist as one.

Another son of the soil, Obed Orumezie, a Christian, corroborated the remarks of his Muslim brothers and sisters. To him, he does not see anything strange in cooperating with the Muslims in the country.

Not minding the peaceful atmosphere in the community, Eze Emeteumah named lack of health centre as the major challenge faced by his people.

The royal father said the only health centre that the community has had to make do with was the one he donated his building for, just for the care of those in need of healthcare services. He, therefore, appealed to the state government to assist them in building a befitting health centre for the community.