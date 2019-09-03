Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Umudei Family Union in Ogwashi-Uku community, Aniocha South Council Area, Delta State, has insisted that the Obi of the town, Prof. Chukwuka Okonjo, remains the authentic and prescribed traditional authority of the kingdom.

Obi Okonjo, father of ex-Minister of Finance, Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, according to the Umudei family, is the only king of Ogwashi-Uku, insisting that they are only interested ensuring lasting peace to the town.

A section of the Umudei family was said to have, recently, in a publication, attempted to disparage the peace and reconciliation committee instituted by the Umudei Royal Family Union, with a mandate to find lasting peace between the warring royal families and chiefs in Ogwashi-Uku.

Chairman of the committee, Pa. Vincent Okwufulueze, while briefing the press on behalf of the Umudei Royal Family Union and the peace committee in Ogwashi-Uku, hinted that the Umudei Royal Family Union remains one indivisible family, no matter where they are resident.

According to members of the royal family, there is no current proof to show that the reigning Obi of the community has any pending suit challenging his throne, as claimed by the other side.

“We have over time asked our brothers in Umudei, that is, the Umu-Dieyi, to present their suit number and their writ of summon as purportedly filed by them at the Supreme Court to really show that they approached the apex court to challenge an earlier judgment from the Appeal Court in Benin City, Edo State, which further validated the position of Obi (Prof.) Chukwuka Okonjo as the prescribed authority of the Ogwashi-Uku Obiship throne.

“But this they have failed to do till date. One then wonders, which suit are they insinuating that they have against the Obi? We all are members of the royal family in Ogwashi-Uku. How come only a section of the family knows the suit number? This a riddle yet to be solved

“Our concern is to make peace between the warring divides of the royal home, nothing more. We are not contending as to who is a chief or not; that is why we will implore Ogwashi-Uku people to exercise restraint and wait until the Supreme Court dispenses with the suit between the Obi, Prof. Chukwuka Okonjo, and Mike Nwaukoni over the Iyaseship title.

“It must not be forgotten that Felix Izediunor, whom the other divide claimed installed certain chiefs, was restrained by the Ogwashi-Uku High Court from completing the process of being installed as the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku.

“That order was never vacated till today. Therefore, simple elementary law will tell you that any act carried out by Felix Izediunor in view of the injunction remains a nullity.

“What we are saying is that we want peace in the community. We are not enjoying the disharmony in our larger royal family. We are, therefore, still calling on our people to come forward for total settlement.

“They have to realise that, no matter the legal tussle, the issues bedevilling our larger family can only be settled in the Ogwa Okpala-Uku of Umudei. Therefore, they should do away with name-calling,” he said.