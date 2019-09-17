Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Royal family of Ogwashi-Uku kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State has insisted the installation of new Obi, Ifechukwude Chukwuka Okonjo, was not done in error.

Ifechukwude was installed last Friday following the death of his father, Obi Chukwuka Okonjo who was the father of former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

But a member of the family, Patrick Okonjo faulted Ifechukwude’s ascension to the throne, saying his father was never an Obi but a regent.

Patrick accused the former Finance minister of usurping traditional functions by unilaterally announcing her father’s death and naming a succession to the throne.

However, the Okonjo royal family, in a statement on Monday, faulted Patrick’s claims, describing it as a misinformation being peddled by disgruntled individuals with a motive to ridicule the Ogwashi-Uku traditional institution.

The statement was jointly signed by the acting Diokpa of Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family, Emmanuel Ohei; the Ozoma of Ogwashi-Uku, Okolobi Lawrence; and Palace Secretary, Ifeakanachukwu Emordi.

Urging the public and the people of Ogwashi-Uku to disregard Patrick’s claims, the statement insisted the said Patrick does not have the authority to speak for the royal family, adding that he was only speaking for himself as a serial petition writer.