The royal family of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State has insisted that the installation of the new Obi (King), Ifechukwude Chukwuka Okonjo was not done in error.

Obi Ifechukwude was installed last Friday following the passing on of his father, Obi (Prof.) Chukwuka Okonjo who was the father of former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

But a member of the family, Patrick Okonjo faulted Ifechukwude’s ascension to the throne, saying that his father was never an Obi but a regent.

Patrick accused the ex-Finance Minister of usurping traditional functions by unilaterally announcing her father’s death and naming a succession to the throne.

However, the Okonjo royal family, in a statement made available on Monday faulted Patrick’s claims, describing it as misinformation being peddled by disgruntled individuals with the motive of ridiculing the Ogwashi-Uku traditional institution.

The statement was jointly signed by the acting Diokpa of Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family, Prince Emmanuel Nwokolie Ohei; the Ozoma of Ogwashi-Uku, Prince Okolobi Nkemjika Lawrence, and Palace Secretary, Prince Ifeakanachukwu Emordi.

Urging the public and the people of Ogwashi-Uku to disregard Patrick’s claims, the statement insisted that the said Patrick does not have the authority to speak for the royal family, adding that he was only speaking for himself as a serial petition writer.

“We want to make this known: Patrick Okonjo does not speak for the family; he speaks only for himself as he has always done.

“We urge our people, the public, media and all stakeholders to ignore the reckless comments of Patrick. He has been issuing such frivolous statements and filling frivolous court cases in pursuit of his selfish interest for over a decade.

“The Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family is united in its decision which produced Obi Ifechukwude Chukwuka Okonjo. And this decision has been endorsed by Agidiehe and Ikelike, the kingmakers.

“The successful installation, enthronement and the joy of the people last Friday, 13th September 2019 knows no bounds and go to show that the people of Ogwashi-Uku are happy with this decision,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the new Obi is rounding off the rest traditional processes and set to begin his reign, adding that, “we thank God for making the process smooth and we also ask the Ogwashians to pray for the progress and development of our great kingdom.”