Nneka Oguwimke made some history after she dropped 35 points, two rebounds, two steals, and one assist during the Sparks’ 86-79 win over the Indiana Fever (5-23).

The outing is her third game, scoring 30+ in a Sparks uniform, the most in Sparks history. According to ESPN, no other player in Sparks franchise history has scored 30 more than once. Ogwumike scored 35 on 12/20, shooting from the field.

The Sparks’ win also snaps a three-game win streak that started with a loss to the Seattle Storm (17-8) right before the All-Star break. The Sparks (11-14) are squarely in the playoff race right now and are in eighth place in the WNBA standings with an identical record to the Dallas Wings.

“I just know what I have to do in order for the team to win,” Ogwumike said during a postgame TV interview. “My teammates, they’re the best. They push me to know that I have more in the tank, and I honestly — I don’t do it by myself; I just want to be able to get this team winning.”

The Sparks look to build off this win with a home game against the Atlanta Dream (12-14) on Thursday.