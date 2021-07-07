The Ogwumike sisters are on the threshold of history after the trio was listed in the 15 man provisional list submitted to the Nigeria Basketball Federation by Head Coach, Otis Hughley.

Number one overall draft in 2012, 2016 WNBA Most Valuable Player and current Los Angeles Sparks’ power forward, Nneka Ogwumike has been penciled down alongside Chinenye Ogwumike who had previously represented the United States of America at the u-18 and u-19 categories.

Erica completes the list of the Ogwumike sisters who may be making history as siblings playing for the same national team at the Olympic Games.

Team captain, Adaora Elonu who has also been named as the Assistant Captain of Team Nigeria to the Olympics is among the regular faces in the 15 man provisional list.

Trusted trio of Promise Amukamara (Charnay BB of France), Atonye Nyingifa (Porta XI Ensino, Spain) and Ezinne Kalu (Landerneau, France) are also in line to make their debut at the Olympics.

23 year old Centre, Pallas Kunayi-Akpannah who plays in the Italian Serie A for Pallacanestro Vigarano will team up with Ifunanya Ibekwe and Louisville point guard, Elizabeth Balogun. Amy Okonkwo’s dream of playing for Nigeria in Tokyo may eventually come through after her inclusion in the 15-man list alongside Oderah Chidom who narrowly missed the 2018 world cup in Spain.

