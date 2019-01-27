“Hello Rick,” I said reluctantly and grudgingly as my hungry gaze went over his lean hard body; he looked like he just stepped out of a fashion magazine. Oh goodness I have missed him I thought tumultuously, this isn’t good. “I have missed you kitten,” Rick said huskily, using his pet name for me and holding my gaze while giving me a look that made me weak at the knees.

He almost sounded sincere but as I turned sideways to break my eye contact with him, I encountered Sotonye’s thunderous look that speedily brought me back to earth. Oh dear, the green devils have shown up, I thought cynically with perverse pleasure. Sotonye looked like she was going to explode and that felt good. I could see Jasmine was enjoying all of these and even taunted Sotonye. “Cat got your tongue?” Jasmine leaned close to Sotonye to ask and gave her a wide eyed innocent look that almost got me clapping with relish in a most unladylike manner.

Sotonye had troubled me a lot and this may seem childish to some but to me it soothed my wounded pride. “Tobs may I speak with you in private?” Rick asked suddenly sounding serious. “Yeah sure,” I stammered. He held me with a firm grip by the elbow and took me to the bar at the far end of the room. “Yes?” I hissed when we were alone. “Don’t look so serious kitten, I won’t bite!” He said with a lopsided smile.

I looked at him wearily. “I needed time alone with you. So how have you been? Missed me? Grandma has a little get-together next weekend and has asked me to invite you,” he stated with a mischievous look. I was about to make excuses when he interrupted and rudely pointed out the fact that as the family Lawyer, it wasn’t an option, I had to be present. “Well since you put it that way, I will come out of obligation and a sense of duty.” I said through clenched teeth not trying to sugar coat my words.

Why does he have to be so annoying and condescending? I am not his Maid that he can order around. I guess one has to humour some clients and rich clients like Rick’s Grandmother is not one to be trifled with. When the girls arrived we pretty much hung out together for the rest of the night while Zara and Jasmine entertained us with their antics, analysing the clothes worn by the women and trying to guess which was designer and which was cut and sew.

I had laughed so much in the course of the night that I was almost pleasant when bidding Bola and her married lover goodnight. I got to the office late because of the crazy traffic the following day and it almost spoilt my mood.

I was also being constantly interrupted by my Secretary. “Deb, what’s with you today?’ I asked quietly determined to put a lid on my temper that was about boiling over. “You have a call from the UK, your friend Ms Clara,” Debbie said looking harassed. I knew I had been behaving like a bear with a sore head so I gave her a soothing smile.

I am always excited hearing from beautiful, sexy Clara, you do remember her right? Ok let me refresh your memory. Clara Rufai is a colleague and friend and we’ve known each other since High School days. Clara also known as the Shine Strategist is committed to bringing out all shades of colour in us (that is bringing out your essence and the best of you.

She believes no talent should go to waste and we are all blessed with multiple talents). Last year Clara had contacted me and asked me to contribute to a book that was to be put together by Kemisola Ajetunmobi to mark her 40th birthday and the concept was to get 39 other women together to share their story. It was a novel concept and I loved it from the go. I have shared a piece of me in that book that most do not know about. Well Clara has news for me and gosh am I excited