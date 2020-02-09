Jasmine sat by the side of the bed, looking at me worriedly as I rubbed my temples repeatedly while lying on the bed. The wall in the room was covered with beautiful branches and leaves that matched the colour of the headboard. This headboard also looked like a leaf, which is pretty cool. The rest of the room was decorated in cream, gold, and green colours.

I really liked how the olive green wasn’t overpowering and corresponded with the other colours wonderfully. It looked a bit masculine to me but never the less beautiful; it felt like I was transported to the Victorian age, the serenity gave succour to the turbulence going on within me. “Tobs are you ok?” Jasmine asked in concern jolting me back to the present. “One minute you look like you will pass out and now you are looking as relaxed as someone who just came in from the Spa,” Jasmine said with a puzzled expression on her face. “I know if anything happens tonight you will hate yourself in the morning and in your vulnerable state, I think its best I stay the night.

Goodnight Tobs, your angel is on guard tonight,” Jasmine said laughing while I drifted off to sleep. I looked at my friend of many years, we had been through so much together and Jasmine knew me better than any. The other girls had already settled in for the night but darling Jasmine refused to leave me by myself in the state I was in. I watched as she made herself comfortable for the night. I was too tired to say anything, tomorrow will have to suffice. “Rise and shine ladies, I come bearing gifts” Rick said as he walked into the room with Antonio carrying a breakfast tray.

I sat up rubbing my eyes at the same time, feeling a bit disoriented as I realised I was still fully dressed. Thank goodness he didn’t undress me like he did the last time. I looked up and there he was tormenting me with his stunning Machiavellian good looks, the man is too smart by half! He gave me a knowing glance, like he could read my mind. “Come ti dico sempre tesoro, quando ti tocco ti voglio pienamente consapevole. Believe me you will know cara,” he said lowering his voice to a seductive drawl as he planted a kiss on my astonished parted lips. Rick is obviously a hopeless romantic but a very shrewd business man, which makes him very dangerous.

He would speak Italian when the mood takes him and leave me wondering sometimes what he is talking about. If you are still wondering what he said, it means ‘As I always tell you darling, when I touch you I want you fully aware’. “Jeez, get a room Rick!” I heard Jasmine say in her haughty prim and proper voice. “Oh but I have, this is my room!” Rick said with a mocking smile.

Everything fell in place, the feeling I had of being enveloped in Rick’s arms when we first got to the room and the pleasant masculine ambiance that permeated the place. It is one of the most amazing Victorian style master bedrooms I have ever seen. “Why on earth will you bring us to your bedroom,” I blurted out indignantly to cover my embarrassment. “I brought you but Jasmine invited herself,’ he said unperturbed with a mischievous glint in his eyes. “I brought you some clothes, freshen up Ladies I’ll be back in 30, he said curtly, abruptly changing the subject and blew me a kiss as he left the room with Antonio. “This man has the nerve to bring me to his room without my express permission?” I asked incredulously. “Oh get off your high horse Tobs, you should feel flattered!” Jasmine said laughing excitedly.

We hurriedly took our bath in the expansive bathroom, don’t ask me how he knew but our clothes were a perfect fit. I couldn’t eat in the room knowing it was his. We left the food untouched and went in search of the girls. “There you are, I was wondering why you didn’t come for breakfast and which of the guest room you were holed up in,” the ‘she devil’ called Sotonye asked as we bumped into her while navigating our way downstairs