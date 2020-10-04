Hey peeps, I am back. Did you miss me? It’s been like forever since I made an entry, I bet you guys have missed all the juicy gossip. A lot has happened since I made my last entry. Bola has had her surgery and it was successful. Fibroid is not a death sentence you know. I found out that most Ladies are unknowingly carrying it around. Studies show 80% of all women will develop uterine fibroids at some point during their lives. Because many women don’t experience any symptoms, it’s possible the incidence of uterine fibroids is even higher. Fibroids are considered benign or noncancerous, but can make life painful.

Fibroids may or may not cause symptoms. Some women have no symptoms with fibroids and are surprised when they’re discovered during a routine gynaecological exam. Depending on the location of the growth, sometimes a fibroid can be felt during a pelvic exam. If you, your mother, wife, sister, girlfriend or female friend experience any of the following; heavy bleeding during menstrual period, periods that last more than a week, pain or pressure in the pelvic region, frequent urination and difficulty emptying the bladder, constipation, back or leg pain then you need to do the needful.

Talk to someone or get in touch with me if you are confused. After Bola’s surgery I ran into a guy whose sister had fibroid but could not afford the surgery, Warien Rose Foundation sponsored the operation. It felt good knowing someone that had been suffering for the past seven years has finally been able to get respite. We had put our hangouts on hold to give Bola time to recuperate.

I am back in the office and it feels like things are beginning to return back to normal or so I thought until I got a devastating call from Foluke Ajilo who volunteers with Warien Rose Foundation and heads our Domestic Violence Anonymous Unit that her 15 year old daughter had passed on after a brief illness. As if that was not enough Jheri Blake, remember him? He called to tell me his Mother had surgery and passed on after the surgery.

Only a few days ago I got yet another shocker; Christiana Pedro, Warien Rose Foundation Instructor for ‘Hall Decoration’ in our free Mobil Vocational Skills Acquisition Scheme had a near fatal accident and had multiple fractures on her left hand and had to have an implant. She is left handed by the way. It was a bummer.

I do not know about you guys but I know I have heard enough bad news to last me a life time. “Hello, anyone here?” I heard Jasmine asked as she waltzed into my office. “Really Tobs? Lost in thought again? You sure you do not need to see one of ‘em, you know who” Jasmine asked looking at me intently while trying to maintain a serious expression. “What the heck are you talking about Jaz?” I asked glaring at her. “Oh shut up Tobs, you are missing him or should I say them,” Jasmine stated with a sly wink obviously referring to Rick and Dennis.

My heart fluttered as I crossed my fingers behind me glaring at her, brutal honesty forces me to acknowledge Jasmine is right but there is no way I am going to admit that to her. Her annoying and knowing look rattled me, I changed the subject. “I know work has started in earnest since the corona virus lock down so Madam Chief Executive what brings you here?” I asked blandly. “I booked a club for Friday night and it’s just going to be us’ girls.

Bola has been cooped up since her surgery and I want to give her a treat,” Jasmine said flickering her lashes at me. “Are you kidding me Jaz, she just had surgery! She should not be prancing up and down but resting,” I finished exasperatedly. “Hold on kiddo, why are you taking painkillers for someone else’s headache? Bola herself called to tell me she is bored hermosa chica,” she finished sweetly in Spanish blowing me a kiss. “I am providing what you Ladies will wear for the hangout. It will be delivered to your homes,” Jasmine said slyly with a wink. What is this girl up to now…