Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has redeployed the commissioner of police in charge of Abia state Okon Ene, following the killing of a 21, year old man Chukwubuike Onuoha by a police sergeant.

The deceased was said to have been shot and killed by one Sergeant, Collins Akpugo, in front of his fathers house at Okwulagha Afara Ukwu in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

The incident led to the destruction of the police station in the area by irate youths.

Similarly the IGP, has set up a panel headed by DIG Anthony Michael Ogbizi, in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the unfortunate incident.

This is just as the IGP has condemned the resort to self-help by the pubic that led to the destruction of and the resultant arson and damage the Police station in the area.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba, made this known in a statement.

Mba, said the investigation panel will among others review police actions and inactions prior, during and after the death of Mr. Ifeanyi Arunsi and the circumstances surrounding the attack on the police station and damage to property.

Mba, statement reads;”The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has condemned the glaring unprofessional conduct and misuse of firearms by a policeman at Ebem Ohafia area of Abia State on Friday, 17th April, 2020 which led to the unfortunate death of one Mr. Ifeanyi Arunsi. The IGP equally condemns the resort to self-help by some people and the resultant arson and damage to Government property and operational assets of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has set-up a Special Investigation Panel headed by the DIG Anthony Michael Ogbizi, fdc in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the unfortunate incident. The Panel will review police actions and inactions prior, during and after the death of Mr. Ifeanyi Arunsi and the circumstances surrounding the attack on the police station and damage to property.

“In a related development, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of CP Janet Agbede as the new Commissioner of Police, Abia State. She takes over from CP Okon Ene who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“While condoling the family and friends of the Late Ifeanyi Arunsi, the IGP enjoins the people of Ebem Ohafia in Abia State not to take the laws into their own hands but rather allow the course of justice to prevail at all times. He assures that the investigation into this case will be swift and thorough noting that justice will surely be done to all parties”