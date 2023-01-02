From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State Ikedi Ohakim escaped death Monday by whiskers when gunmen attacked his convoy at Oriagu, in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

While Ohakim survived the attack, four of his police orderlies were said to have been killed by his attackers.

A source who narrated the incident to our correspondent said that the hoodlums who could not hit their target took out the frustration on his backup vehicle where the orderlies were in. The gunmen were said to have bombed the backup vehicle.

It was also gathered that Ohakim was with two of his children when the incident occurred as they were said to be returning from a visit around the area.

The source said, “his excellency was the main target but his driver was smart enough to beat them because they were driving to block him.

“Disappointed that their main target had escaped, they blocked his backup vehicle and burnt it. The four policemen with him got burnt.”

Ohakim was sober when he confirmed the incident.