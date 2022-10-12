Former governor of Imo, Ikedi Ohakim, has described the death of former deputy governor, Ebere Udeagu, as a great loss to the state and Nigeria in general.

In a condolence he personally endorsed, Ohakim described Udeagu as an experience and a seasoned politician who showed maturity in the art of politics.

“I received with great shock and sadness the news of the death Udeagu. His demise is more regrettable given that it came at a time when the state and, indeed, Nigeria as a whole, needed him most.

“Udeagu’s experience as a seasoned politician would have been handy as the nation goes into an electioneering period over which there is so much apprehension.

“His candour as an elder statesman will be missed asNigeria tries to grapple with some existential challenges that need the input of all of its best hands in political and social engineering to see it through. As a politician, Udeagu was one of the greatest apostles of politics without rancour. As a duty governor, he manifested an uncommon humility that endeared him to all and sundry.

“In 2011, when he ran against me for the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, he showed a lot of maturity and accepted the result of the primary with total equanimity.

“Udeagu is one of the few governors or deputy governors in the country who put bitterness aside to lend support to incumbent administrations for the overall interest of the state and its people.