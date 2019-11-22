Former Governor Ikedi Ohakim has presented the new Ahiajoku lecture series logo to Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State for its unveiling as a prelude to the 40th anniversary of the lecture series.

The presentation ceremony took place at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Owerri. Governor Ihedioha said the logo symbolises the enduring significance of the Ahiajoku festival and its pride of place in Igbo culture.

The festival started 40 years ago;from being a lecture series, Ahiajoku over the years has transformed to a festival – and lately to an institute.

Ohakim, who is the chairman of the 2019 Ahiajoku lecture planning committee, explained that Ahiajoku has become a pan-Eastern region festival that can be used to bring peoples of the old Eastern Region together.

Governor Ihedioha said the return of Ahiajoku festival after seven years of abandonment by the past administration in the state is in line with the rebuild Imo philosophy of his administration.

He said through the festival, the people’s values which were eroded by the rapacious disposition of the old order will be restored. The governor charged the new drivers of Ahiajoku to use the programme to make Imo great again.

A statement from the Director General of the Institute, Dr. Amanze Obi said that Prof. MJC Echeruo who presented the first lecture 40 years ago is going to present this year’s lecture in order to have a proper review and synthesis of the journey so far.

‘’The 40th anniversary celebration of the festival will celebrate the milestones recorded so far some of which include the rebranding of the lecture to a festival with ancillary activities that last for three to four days, to the establishment of an institute that will solely take charge of Ahiajoku affairs.

‘’The institute is poised to engage in a myriad of cultural and intellectual activities in line with its mandate. The cultural and intellectual world will have so much take away from the institute.

“This year’s Ahiajoku festival begins on Friday, November 29, with a colloquium and cultural night. The high point of the festival is the Ahiajoku Lecture holding on Saturday, November 30 at the Ahiajoku Convention Centre, Owerri,’’ Obi said.