Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The former governor of Imo State and governorship candidate of the Accord party, Ikedi Ohakim, has asked pensioners in the state to discredit his government if he fails to address the issue of non-payment of their pension if elected into office.

Ohakim who stated this on Monday at a mega rally to commence his campaign in the state promised to put smiles on the faces of the pensioners by ensuring prompt payment of their pension.

He also assured the civil servants in the state of similar treatment, lamented that the workers had endured enough having had their salaries slashed every month.

Explaining his new form of dressing like an auto mechanic, Ohakim said he was in a hurry to come back and fix all that he had put in place that had been destroyed by the present government.

Ohakim said: “Imo is totally destroyed and I am the only man that can fix it because I have been there before; this mechanic uniform shows my readiness to serve my people once more; vote for me to bring back “chop I chop government; vote for me to bring back our heartland; vote for me to restore our local government system, our health sectors will work again.”