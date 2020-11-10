Stanley Uzoaru, George Onyejiuwa,Owerri

An Owerri High Court presided over by Justice I. G Chukwunyere has adjourned the suit brought before it by former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim on the enforcement of his fundamental human rights in the matter between the former governor and Ms. Chinyere Amuchienwa to December, 3 for definite hearing on the suit.

Ealier, the judge after listening to both counsels on the originating summon filed by Ohakim’s counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, arguing that the respondents were in contempt of the court, by violating the interim order of the court.

Ejimakor in his argument had submitted that the respondents disobeyed sub section 60 of the fundamental enforcement rights rules which restrains them from doing anything contrary until the determination of the matter in court. But he maintained that the respondents went ahead to publish the court charges in both the National newspapers and social media.

However, counsel to Amuchienwa Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Obasi Nwaeze, counsel to the 5th respondent (Ms Amuchienwa) had made an oral application for regularisation of the 5th respondent’s response filed out of time on the originating summon filed earlier by Mr. Aloy Ejimakor Counsel to the Applicant (Ikedi Ohakim) .

But, the counsel to Ikedi Ohakim, Mr. Ejimakor opposed the application on the grounds of the antecedent of the 5th Respondent and that the application for the regularization will not be in the best interest of his client.

To buttress his argument he had cited the military governor of Lagos State Vs Odumegwu Ojukwu in 1986 ruling of the apex court.

However, after hearing the argument of the counsels the presiding Judge granted the application of the counsel of the 5th respondent for the regularization of their response based on the fundamental right to fair hearing.