From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There was mild drama at the High Court sitting in Owerri, yesterday, when the case of fundamental human rights enforcement filed by former Imo State governor, Ikedi Ohakim against Lagos-based business woman, Ms. Chinyere Amuchienwa came up.

Counsel to the respondent, Ifeanyi Nweze, tendered a DVD tape as exhibit F on the matter between her and Ohakim, the applicant.

Although, Amuchinwa’ s counsel had argued that the notice on the video exhibit had earlier been served on Ohakim’s counsel, Alloy Ejimakor, he vehemently denied receiving it which prompted the presiding judge, I. G. Chukwunyere, to order that the notice on the exhibit be properly served.

When Ohakim’s counsel was served the recorded visual evidence, again, he turned it down before the judge saying: “I will not accept this thing. I don’t know what it is; so, I will not take it. I will come out with my own audio.”

However, Nweze has asked the court to order the presence of Ohakim when the visual exhibit would be argued in court.

Meanwhile, counsel to Amuchinwa has regularised his out of time process filed against him by Ohakim’s counsel. The judge, after listening to his pleas, granted his application.

He had tried earlier to convince the court that Ohakim’s counsel, despite having all the time to serve him the notice during the last sitting, eventually served him on a wrong address.

Following Nweze’s application, the judge has given Ohakim’s counsel five days from the last sitting to respond to the counter affidavit of the “3rd respondent” (Amuchinwa).

The case, was however, adjourned to February 1, 2021 for hearing on all the applications brought before the court.