From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There was mild drama at the High Court sitting in Owerri, yesterday, when the case of fundamental human rights enforcement filed by former Imo State governor, Ikedi Ohakim against Lagos-based businesswoman, Ms. Chinyere Amuchienwa came up.

Counsel to the respondent, Ifeanyi Nweze, tendered a DVD tape as exhibit F on the matter between her and Ohakim.

Although, Amuchinwa’ s counsel had argued that the notice on the video exhibit had earlier been served on Ohakim’s counsel, Alloy Ejimakor, he vehemently denied receiving it, which prompted the presiding judge, I. G. Chukwunyere, to order that the notice on the exhibit be properly served.

When Ohakim’s counsel was served the recorded visual evidence again, he turned it down before the judge, saying: “I will not accept this thing. I don’t know what it is. So, I will not take it. I will come out with my own audio.”

However, Nweze asked the court to order the presence of Ohakim when the visual exhibit would be argued in court.

The case was adjourned to February 1, 2021.