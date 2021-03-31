From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The legal battle between the former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, and Abuja-based businesswoman, Chinyenre Amuchinwa, opened a new front Wednesday as protests by a group of women stopped court proceedings earlier scheduled for the day.

As early as 8 am, the women had assembled at the entrance of the court with placards with such inscriptions as “Ikedi Ohakim must face his criminal cases”, “Ohakim, injustice to a woman is injustice to all”, and “Cletus Ilomuanyan, What’s your interest, are you Ikedi Ohakim”.

The protesting women demanded that the presiding judge, IG Chuwunyere, recuse herself, saying that they were not comfortable with her handling the case.

The leader of the women, Mrs Mercy Agulana, addressing reporters, said that the protesters had come to show solidarity with Amuchinwa, whose rights, they claim, have been violated.

‘Ohakim as a former governor has brought shame to himself; why is he running away from the court? He called the police but is now running away from the same police he invited. We thank the police IGP for not putting the women into shame, thank you for stepping into the matter,’ Agulana said.

‘Ikedi Ohakim must make himself available for proper justice, and we advise Ilomuanyan to stop poking his nose in what does not concern him or get consumed in it.’

Arguments by counsels to Ohakim and Amuchinwa were halted for the day as a result of the protests.

Ex-Governor Ohakim has been embroiled in a N500 million fraud suit levelled against him by Amuchinwa.