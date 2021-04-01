From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The legal battle between the former Imo State governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, and Abuja-based business woman, Chinyenre Amuchinwa, took another dimension yesterday, as protest by some group of women stopped the court sittings earlier scheduled for the day.

As early as 8am, the women had assembled at the entrance of the court with various placards with inscriptions as “Ikedi Ohakim must face his criminal cases; Ohakim, injustice to a woman is injustice to all; as well as Cletus Ilomuanyan, What’s your interest, are you Ikedi Ohakim,” among others.

The protesting women also demanded the stepping aside of the presiding judge in the matter, I.G Chuwunyere, maintaining that they were not comfortable with her handling the case.

Leader of the women, Mrs Mercy Agulana, while addressing newsmen, said they came to show solidarity to their fellow woman whose rights were violated.

“Ohakim, as a former governor, has brought shame to himself. Why is he running away from the court? He called the police but, now, running away from the same police he invited. We thank the IGP for not putting the women to shame.

“Thank you for stepping into the matter. Ikedi Ohakim must make himself available for proper justice, and we advise Ilomuanyan to stop poking his nose in what does not concern him or get consumed in it,” Agulana said.

While their protest was going on in the court, arguments by counsel to Ohakim and Amuchinwa on who attracted the protesters to the court halted the sitting. Ohakim has been embroiled in an alleged N500 million fraud with Amuchinwa.