From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The legal battle between the former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim and Abuja-based business woman, Chinyenre Amuchinwa, took another dimension yesterday as protest by hundreds of women stopped the court sitting.

As early as 8 am, the women had assembled at the entrance of the court with various placards with inscriptions as “Ikedi Ohakim must face his criminal cases”, “Ohakim, injustice to a woman is injustice to all,” as well as “Cletus Ilomuanyan, What’s your interest, are you Ikedi Ohakim,” among others.

The protesting women demanded the stepping aside of the presiding judge in the matter, I.G Chuwunyere, maintaining that they were not comfortable with her handling the case.

Leader of the women, Mrs Mercy Agulana, while addressing newsmen, said they had come to show solidarity to their fellow woman whose rights had been violated.

She said: “Ohakim as a former governor has brought shame to himself. Why is he running away from the court? He called the police but now running away from the same police he invited. We thank the IGP for not putting the women into shame. Thank you for stepping into the matter.

“Ikedi Ohakim must make himself available for proper justice, and we advise Ilomuanyan to stop poking his nose in what does not concern him.”

While their protest was going on in the court, arguments by counsel to Ohakim and Amuchinwa on who attracted the protesters to the court prompted a halt to the day’s sitting.

The former governor of the State, Ohakim has been embroiled in a N500 million fraud suit level against him by Amuchinwa.