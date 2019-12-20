Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to stop forthwith its continued promulgation and implementation of bad policies targeted at business empires owned by Nigerians of Igbo extraction.

It expressed sadness that the government was frustrating major Igbo industrialists and their businesses with draconian policies for no justifiable reasons.

This was contained in the speech of the President of the group in Anambra State, Ichie Damian Okeke-Ogene, he delivered at the group’s luncheon, held in Nanka community, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

“We call on the federal government to stop forthwith policies that target and frustrate Igbo industrialists like Ibeto Cement, Air Peace, and Innoson Motors.

“These are patriotic and selfless industrialists who have projected the image of Nigeria on the global industrial map and are providing mass employment for Nigerian youths as well as adding to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country”, Ohanaeze said.

This is even as the body appealed to the leadership and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and that of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) to key into the transformational leadership of Ohanaeze under its President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

It said that Nwodo has by action and deed provided quality leadership to Ndigbo worldwide. It said that with the needed support, Nwodo can add more value to what he has already done for Igbo people world over.

“I use this opportunity to appreciate the leadership of Chief John Nnia Nwodo. I urge all organizations including IPOB and MASSOB to rally round Nnia Nwodo for us to get to our destination.

“No single Igbo union including the apex body will save Ndigbo without the support of others. All hands must be on deck for us to achieve our freedom from shackles of suppression and oppression.”

Ohanaeze also commended Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his support and show of magnanimity to Igbo people in the state. It said the governor has shown in practical terms that he meant well for all the residents of the state irrespective of where anyone comes from and urged him to keep up the good work.