Lawrence Enyoghasu

The pro-Igbo apex organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has accused some past and present southeast governors of not giving the body needed support to achieve its aims and objectives.

The group said in the last four years only governors of Enugu and former governor of Imo State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Rochas Okorocha respectively have supported the organization.

According to Ohanaeze spokesman, Mr. Chucks Ibegbu, the problem started before the 2019 election, adding that “because of their selfish interest, some of them were supporting President Muhammadu Buhari while others supported Abubakar Atiku but we went with our principled solution by going for someone that would restructure Nigeria but then these governors didn’t like it they decided to work against us. They started diverting the funds meant for the organization and downplaying the role of the apex head.

“We are advising them to be patriotic to the Igbo agenda as this could mean war on Igbo to the people. Some of them are dillydallying pretending Ohanaeze does not matter or belongs to somebody, Ohanaeze belongs to us all because it is there to protect us all. They need to support us financially, morally and psychologically. We need to stop being divided; we can’t be saying one thing and they are saying another. They need to stop working against our interest.

“Only Ugwuanyi and Rochas have been supporting us. Though Rochas owed us about 20 to 30 months before he left the office, Okorocha built a secretariat for the Ohanaeze, something nobody in Igbo land dreamt of doing. He supported Buhari and still paid his dues, he is a man who understands the difference between politics and ethnicity.”