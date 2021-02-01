By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere Renewal Group and former President of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike have expressed shock at the death of former Minister of Information Prince Tony Momoh.

They described him as a great and accomplished Nigerian who died with his head held high.

The Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo said it is sad that Momoh died at a time his brilliance was most needed.

‘It is a sad and painful news Prince Tony Momoh is a great Nigerian and he will be greatly missed.”

Publicity Secretary of Afenifere Yinka Odumakin described Momoh as a patriotic Nigerian who spoke out in support of restructuring Nigeria to true federalism.

‘It is painful, Prince Tony Momoh was a true and patriotic Nigerian who spoke out in support of restructuring Nigeria to true federalism. His death at this time is a great loss to everybody who believes in restructuring Nigeria to true federalism, he will be greatly missed,’ he said.

Uwazuruike described the late Momoh as a patriotic Nigerian who gave the country his best and died with his head held high.

‘Prince Tony Momoh lived a life that is unique. He was not born Anthony Momoh, he was born a Muslim, but he took up the name because of Lord Tony Anden of England. He went into journalism with his very important degree and later became General Manager of The Daily Times. He was a brilliant lawyer, any law student will remember the celebrated case of Tony Momoh vs President of the Senate. The then-president of the Senate summoned him to appear before them to answer questions on an article that was published in The Daily Times. rather than respond, he went to court fought them and won. He has made his name and his mark, he became a minister under Gen Ibrahim Babangida. One of the most remarkable moments of his being a minister was when Dele Giwa was killed in a parcel bomb. He rushed in and spoke like a journalist and a man of authority and said the death will be investigated. Unfortunately by the next day, he was reminded that he was a minister and he recanted and said there was nothing there, that I will regard as his lowest moment, otherwise he was a great man, he did his beat we can only say rest in peace, he had done his tour of duty and he died with his head held high,’ he stated.