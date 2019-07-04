Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Conference of South East APC 2019 House of Assembly candidates have congratulated Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his recent emergence as chief hip.

In a congratulatory message signed by the Secretary General of the apex Igbo cultural organisation, Chief Uche Okwukwu, the group expressed absolute confidence in Kalu’s ability to perform his duties creditably, given his background and wealth of experience.

“We deeply and sincerely thank President Muhammadu Buhari, leader of the APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Senate President and the Deputy Senate President, for deeming one of our own worthy to occupy the exalted office of the Chief Whip of the Senate.

“With the election of senator Kalu as senate chief whip, we have been reassured that the APC is desirous to afford Ndigbo a place in the present order.”

Okwukwu said it is now incumbent on Ndigbo to support the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC, as a party and institution, and noted that it could be predicted that the party will win the 2023 presidential election.

The APC candidates also said that Kalu’s new post and Hon. Nkeiru Onyejiocha’s deputy leader of House of Representatives were well-deserved.

“We are highly elated to hear of your new positions and we are sure that under your leadership, the 9th Assembly will strive to much greater heights and achievements and APC will make upward and forward progress in the South East,” they stated.

The statement was signed by Tochukwu Onyedibe (Anambra), Confidence Chukwuedozie (Enugu), Ngozichi Okorie (Ebonyi), Dr. Tony Kalu (Abia) and Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Nwachukwu (Imo).