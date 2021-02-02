Ohanaeze Ndigbo accused Arewa elders of not being sincere in their approach to the issue, insisting that the reverse was actually the case.

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said the North was crying wolf when in the real sense the herders has wantonly ravaged the southeast, destroyed farms, maimed people and in several cases kidnapped and raped their women and girls.

“The real story is that that herdsmen have left the traditional way of herding to hunting for women in the South, alienating people from their homes and causing all forms of havoc. That has been an issue, so, for the northern elders to come now and say that the southerners are killing their people is a clear contradiction.”